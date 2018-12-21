Derry City and Strabane District Council Christmas opening: Bins, cemeteries, swimming pools and indoor football? Here's what you need to know....

Derry City and Strabane District Council have announced their service arrangements for the Christmas holiday period.

The public can view the full opening hours listings for all services and facilities on the Council’s website and are recommended to familiarise themselves with the timetables for any changes to opening times and refuse collections in their area.

The main Council office buildings in Derry and Strabane will be closed for Christmas on December 24, 25 and 26 and on January 1 for the New Year.

There will be some minor changes to bin collections across the city and district, these changes will affect homes with collections on a Tuesday and Wednesday on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and on a Tuesday on New Years’ Day.

In the Derry area, black and brown bins normally collected on Tuesday, December 25 will be collected on Saturday, December 22, black and brown bins normally collected on Wednesday, December 26 will be collected on Saturday, December 29 and blue and brown bins for Tuesday, January 1 will be collected on Saturday January 5.

Recycling centres across Derry and Strabane will all be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and will close at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve while only some will be open on Boxing Day, a full listing of opening hours for refuse centres during the holiday period is available on Council’s website.

Christmas and New Year opening hours for leisure facilities, cemeteries, community centres, dog kennels, planning office, registrar’s office and all other Council facilities and services are detailed at www.derrystrabane.com/openinghours