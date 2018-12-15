Derry City and Strabane District Council stresses workers will have final say on Lily

Derry City and Strabane District Council has stressed employees will have the final say on whether or not Easter lilies can be worn at work.

A DC&SDC spokesperson said: “Council ratified a decision by members of its Governance & Strategic Planning Committee to approve proposals to draft a dedicated Emblems Policy that could allow for the wearing of Lilies and Poppies in the workplace, subject to consultation with employees.

“The proposal came before committee after the setting up of a Decade of Centenaries Working Group made up of elected members and facilitated by Council officers in April 2016. Members of the dedicated working group considered a number of options including allowing the wearing of Lilies and Poppies in the workplace for an appropriate time such as the wearing of the Easter Lily for one week leading up to Easter Sunday and the wearing of the Poppy for one week inclusive of Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day. Members were also advised that the wearing of the emblems is subject to consultation with Council employees and an equality screening exercise.”

Council minutes state it “approve the wearing of lillies and poppies in the workplace for an appropriate period of time subject to consultation with employees and that Equality screening will also be carried out.”