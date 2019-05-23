Derry City manager Declan Devine doesn’t want another ‘toxic’ North West derby

Derry City manager Declan Devine hopes tomorrow night’s North West derby against Finn Harps isn’t a repeat of the feisty encounter which took place at Finn Park earlier in the season.

That 3-2 win for City in Ballybofey was a ‘blood and thunder’ encounter which saw Colm Deasey rightfully red carded after a shocking challenge on Ciaran Coll, a tackle which also resulted in the ex-Harps skipper being stretchered off.

The atmosphere amongst both sets of supporters towards each other was volatile at times and this time around Devine is hoping for a more settled evening.

“I hope it isn’t similar to our last game, I hope it’s a football game with two teams trying to win in the right manner,” stated Devine.

“I think if you reflect back on Ballybofey, it was blood and thunder. It was a toxic atmosphere created by both sets of fans. I think our fans and Finn Harps fans showed a lot of disregard for each other but that’s the nature of big games.

“With the injury to Ciaran Coll and the nature of the late goals, tensions were running high but that’s just the nature of a North West derby. You have to treat each one on its merits.

“We’ll certainly be getting ourselves ready to try and play a football game come Friday night.”

Devine praised his opposite number Ollie Horgan and the job he has done with Harps, particularly in recent weeks.

“I have watched a lot of Finn Harps games over the last couple of weeks and they have been very good,” he added.

“I think Ollie and Heggsy (Paul Hegarty) deserve a lot of credit because only a number of weeks ago they were down and out and that was so uncharacteristic of Finn Harps and Ollie and Heggsy. To be fair to them though, they have turned the corner brilliantly.

“I have seen their games and they are really well organised. They play to their strengths and have got players who can cause problems in (Sean) Boyd, (Mikey) Place and ‘Skinny’ (Nathan Boyle), so they are a huge threat.

“You don’t go to Turner’s Cross and pick up results and you don’t beat Waterford if you haven’t got something about you.

“We have talked to the players about that over the last couple of days, hammering home that we have got to be on top of our game to make sure we win it.”

The Derry boss should welcome back Eoghan Stokes to their squad but Darren Cole is struggling with a knee problem. However, Devine is going to give the big Scottish defender right up until kick-off to prove his fitness.

“Darren is that good of a footballer we have to give him to the last possible moment to play him,” he explained.

“In my opinion Darren Cole has been the best player in this league in the last six weeks. Again, we haven’t got the credit we deserve. As a full-back he has scored twice in a month, he was part of a team that kept two clean-sheets but he hasn’t got the credit he deserves league wise.

“He’s such an important player for us but if he’s not right, Josh Kerr can come in, Ally Gilchrist is fit again. Josh was excellent when he came on at St Pat’s, Ally has been outstanding for us this year, so if he doesn’t make it, we have options.

“Stokesy had a bad ankle injury against Sligo (Rovers) but Michael Hegarty has worked extemely hard with him. He’s fit to go as well so we have got good options.”