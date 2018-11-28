Derry City steward Charles ‘Nucker’ Tierney hailed by Mayor

The Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, has hosted a civic reception at the Guildhall for well known Brandywell steward Charles ‘Nucker’ Tierney in recognition of his 33 years of service at Derry City match days.

Mr. Tierney has been involved in youth football in the city all his life and has officiated at the stadium since the club’s entry into the League of Ireland in 1985.

Mayor Boyle, himself a lifelong Derry City fan, paid tribute to Mr. Tierney’s years of service at the Lone Moor Road venue.

“It was a great personal pleasure to host a Civic Reception for Nucker Tierney in recognition of his 33 years serving as a steward in the Brandywell as well as the positive contribution he has made to the lives and development of young people in Creggan and across the city,” he said.

“His commitment and dedication to the management of match days at the stadium came at the expense of his own enjoyment of games but he was always willing to make that sacrifice for the good of the club and community.

“He has also given a lifetime of service to grassroots football in the city and I’m sure he will continue to be a familiar face at junior and underage games and at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium where he can now watch Derry City games from the comfort of the stands.”

Charles was joined in the Mayor’s Parlour on Tuesday night by his wife Anne, family and Derry City Football Club stewards and management including new manager Declan Devine and his assistant Kevin Deery.