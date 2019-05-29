Derry climbers rescued after getting into difficulty at ‘Hell’s Hole’ in Malin Head.

A Derry rock climber was rescued from an area called Hell’s Hole in Malin Head on Tuesday night after getting into difficulty at the “dangerous” location.

Greencastle Coast Guard unit were tasked to an incident by Malin Head Marine Rescue Sub Centre at 11.40pm when

The climber is winched to safety.

three men in their 20s from Derry, who had been rock climbing at an area called Hell’s Hole at Malin Head required assistance when one of the party had become trapped.

He was located approximately 150 feet down the cliff and suspended about 20 feet over the incoming tide. When the Greencastle Coast Guard unit arrived on scene they set up their cliff rescue equipment on the cliff top above the trapped climber. A second climber in the party was located on a ledge half way down holding a rope attached to his trapped friend.

Because the location is very dangerous and the rock face is unpredictable with loose rock, the rescuers proceeded to slowly and carefully lower two members of the team down the cliff.

Just after midnight the first climber reached the casualty at the bottom of the cliff and secured him to the rescue lines. The Coast Guard team on the top of the cliff then hauled both the casualty and the rescuer safely to the cliff top. The second climber was also safely guided to the top.

Greencastle Coast Guard brings the climber to safety.

Two of the party received medical attention from a waiting HSE ambulance and the trapped climber was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital as a precaution for hypothermia and suspension trauma.

Greencastle Coast Guard Officer In Charge, Charlie Cavanagh, said the operation went smoothly and the weather conditions were favourable. He thanked James, a local farmer, for his assistance on scene and his volunteer members for a very professional job.

The casualty was released from hospital on Wednesday morning and is recovering at home.