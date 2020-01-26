Derry community worker Paul Hughes urges Council to zone land for housing as well as industrial development

A community worker has urged the Council to ensure they zone land for housing as well as industrial development in Strathfoyle.

Paul Hughes, from the Enagh Youth Form, said the needs of the community, as well as industry, have to be met.

Eamon O'Donnell and Paul Hughes pictured at the proposed Greenway site. DER4414-119KM

He said: “Planners and decision makers have ignored the views of this community for many years and in previous years have tried to force upon this rural community a fish processing plant and waste incinerator.

“We are not against economic progress and development. All we are asking is for proper inclusion and for ethical investment that takes on board the needs of the local population who already experience a number of adverse impacts as a result of residing beside high industry.”

The local environmental campaigner was responding to the contents of a newly-published evidence base paper informing the preparation of the draft Derry City & Strabane District Local Development Plan (LDP 2032) Plan Strategy.

The document identifies the Strathfoyle and Lisahally area as among a number of potential centres for the expansion of indigenous economic development in the Derry and Strabane area.

But Mr. Hughes cautioned against an over-concentration of industry in the city’s north eastern suburbs. He referred to a report, commissioned by the old Derry City Council and completed by Ben Cave Associates Ltd. in 2015, that highlighted the concerns of some residents about the high level of industrial development in Strathfoyle.

Mr. Hughes said land should also be zoned for housing and other uses.

“Enagh Youth Forum, the local residents and wider community of Strathfoyle have already made representations at the post Preferred Options Paper (POP) stage outlining our strong requests for some of the lands that exist within this zone on Temple Road to be re-designated for social housing to help meet the identified needs of the local community and population,” he remarked.