Derry Concern group hails ‘amazing generosity’ of public as Christmas appeal raises over £2,000

The Derry Concern group has hailed the ‘amazing generosity’ of the people of Derry, Tyrone and Donegal for their incredible response to its Christmas Appeal 2023 which has raised thousands of pounds.

The group’s collection at the Millennium Forum on Saturday December 18 realised over £2000.

Charlie Glenn, of the group, said he would like to give special thanks to members of the University of the Third Age (U3A) who contributed over £230 to add to the total sum of over £2,500.

"There are many calls for people’s generosity at this time of year alongside financial demands around Christmas time. However, many people gave a thought to those people in very difficult circumstances around the world,” said Mick Conway on behalf of the group.

Houwela, a young Nigérienne mother, with her daughter Zanayida, who received aid from Concern.

Concern has a presence in 25 countries worldwide. The charity helps with many projects where people are struggling with endemic poverty and various disaster both natural and man-made.

Mick explained that one such country is Niger where Concern has had an active presence for over 20 years.

"As a landlocked country and situated in the drought affected Sahel region of Africa, Niger already has serious obstacles to overcome. In recent years outside factors, over which they have no control, have seriously impacted on Niger.

"Prolonged drought due to global warming, caused by the affluent world, has seriously affected local food production. The war in Ukraine which has affected the supply of grain on which many countries are reliant.

“Wars in neighbouring countries in the Sahel region have led to an influx of refugees. Political instability in the country itself makes finding solutions even more difficult.

"In such circumstances it is easy to see how any country could be overwhelmed. Caught up in this web of problems was Houwela Chaibou. For two months she had not been able to find enough food for her daughter Zanadiya.

"She made her way to a Concern supported clinic where she was able after two months to put her daughter on the road to recovery.

"Concern helps many people in the country like Houwela with emergency food aid saving the lives of many children like Zanayida.

"Concern’s decades long presence in Niger has also looked to more long term solutions, including improved food production and basic education in literacy and numeracy which is the key to future development,” Mick said.

People locally can still contribute to the worthy humanitarian causes supported by Concern.

“The Concern bookshop in Ferryquay Street is always open to receive further contributions or for a more serious commitment visit the Concern website to make a monthly debit.

"Those who gave to the Concern appeal were making their contribution to bettering the lives of many people like Houwela and Zanayida whose difficulties are hard for us to even imagine,” Mick concluded.

Concern Worldwide was founded in Ireland by John and Kay O’Loughlin-Kennedy in 1968, in response to the famine in the breakaway province of Biafra in Nigeria.

Over 50 years later, it is still working with people living in the most difficult situations, rebuilding and transforming lives, livelihoods and communities.