Derry could see 10cm of snow over coming days

A Met Office weather warning of snow and ice for Derry has been extended to Thursday and Friday.

"Heavy snow showers will continue through Thursday and Friday, although perhaps more of sleet and hail near some coasts," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

The Met Office's snow and ice warning has been extended to Friday. (Photo: Presseye)

"Over exposed high ground, snow will drift in the strong winds. Travel delays on roads are likely, as are public transport cancellations.

"There is a chance of power cuts, while services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected. A few rural communities may become cut off. In addition some roads and pavements will turn icy, increasing the chances of accidents or injuries."

The most recent warning comes a few hours after some parts of the North saw as much as 21cm of snowfall on Wednesday.

"There may also be more than 15 cm over the high ground of Northern Ireland," assessed the Met Office's Chief Forecaster.

"At low levels, parts of the warning area will see three to 10 cm of snow, with some places near the west coast seeing very little. Showers will be accompanied by hail and lightning at times.

"Strong winds bring the potential for temporary blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow, mainly over high ground."

This weather warning is valid between 9:00am on Thursday and 11:55pm on Friday.