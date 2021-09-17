Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 454.8 cases per 100,000

Between September 10 and September 16, there were 688 cases giving a seven day rate of 454.8 per 100,000, down from 477.9 on Thursday.

Fermanagh/Omagh (574.1), Lisburn and Castlereagh (538.3) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (536.5) all have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Antrim and Newtownabbey (376.3), Ards and North Down (380.9), Mid and East Antrim (401.4), Newry, Mourne and Down (405.8), Belfast (429.4), Mid Ulster (464.6), and Causeway Coast and Glens (440.5) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 457.4.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 15 and September 16 was 108.

In total 23,981 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.