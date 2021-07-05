Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 362.2 cases per 100,000

Between June 26 and July 1, there were 548 cases giving a seven day rate of 362.2 per 100,000, up from 298.8 on Friday.

Mid and East Antrim (61), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (78.6), Fermanagh and Omagh (83.5), Antrim and Newtownabbey (93.4), Ards and North Down (93.4), Mid Ulster (113.), Lisburn and Castlereagh (117.1), Belfast (131.3), Causeway Coast and Glens (198.2) and Newry, Mourne and Down (253.1) all have lower rates.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 147.2.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between July 3 and July 4 was 82..

In total 14,090 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.