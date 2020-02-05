Derry Deputy Mayor Cara Hunter speaks out against 'unsolicited, uncalled for and uncomfortable contact' she has received since being elected

The Deputy Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Cara Hunter, has spoken of 'unsolicited, uncalled for and uncomfortable contact' she has received since being elected to Derry City and Strabane District Council last May.

She said it was an all too common experience for women in public life.

"It’s sad so many elected females have their own story on this topic, shouldn’t be this way," she said.

SDLP Leader, Colum Eastwood MP called for urgent action to end misogynistic abuse and harassment.

“I applaud my party colleague Cara Hunter for her bravery in speaking out and sharing her story to help others. The fact remains though that she should not have to face this kind of abuse or feel threatened when trying to serve her constituents.”

“It is unfortunate that this is not unique and it happens to public representatives across the North and around the world. Many elected members, particularly women, face relentless abuse of a personal nature on social media.

“We need to put civility back into public debate. Elected representatives should be able to fulfil their role and represent their constituents robustly without fear of abuse or harassment. Enough is enough.”