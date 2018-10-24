Derry Diocese Pioneer Mass: Bus being organised from city

The Annual Derry Diocesan Pioneer Mass will be celebrated by Bishop of Derry, Most Rev. Donal McKeown, in St. Mary’s Church, Killyclogher, County Tyrone this year, it has been confirmed.

The Annual Pioneer Mass will take place on Sunday, November 4 at 3.00pm.

All Pioneers and their friends are being invited to attend the Annual Mass in Killyclogher.

A spokesperson said that refreshments will be served afterwards in the nearby Parochial Hall of St Mary’s Church.

The spokesperson also confirmed that there will be a bus travelling to the Mass from Derry City.

To reserve a seat on the bus, for £5, please contact 02871352285 or 02871291231 as soon as possible.