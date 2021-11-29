Derry driver 'lucky to walk away with minor injuries' as tree falls on car
Police say a motorist was fortunate to avoid serious injury or worse when a tree fell on his car in Derry during high winds on Friday.
Monday, 29th November 2021, 9:57 am
Updated
Monday, 29th November 2021, 9:58 am
The car was badly damaged as Storm Arwen buffeted the north west late last week.
Posting an image of the car the PSNI at Strand Road stated: "This driver was lucky to walk away with only minor injuries after the wind blew down this tree onto his car as he was driving along the Letterkenny Road."
The road was closed for a time to allow the emergency services to clear the car, tree and debris.