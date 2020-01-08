Derry drivers must register vehicles with JustPark or download software applications to continue with cashless parking

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has advised Derry City and Strabane District Council that it is changing its Cashless Parking provider from Parkmobile to JustPark from January 16, 2020.

Parkmobile will no longer be used for cashless parking in the North.

If customers wish to continue using Cashless Parking they will need to register their vehicle and method of payment details with JustPark or download their app.

Once registered, they can pay for and manage their parking using a mobile phone, mobile app or online. The change to JustPark will benefit customers by reducing the cost of the transaction fee from 15pence per parking session to eight pence.

Existing Cashless Parking stickers on Pay and Display machines, which indicate how to pay, are being removed and replaced with JustPark stickers.

For more information on cashless parking visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/street-and-street-parking or the JustPark website.