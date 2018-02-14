Derry EU funded race equality conference to hear why ‘tokenism’ no longer cuts it

A summit aimed at moving ‘beyond tokenism’ and fully recognising the contributions marginalised members of the Derry community make to civic life is due to take place in the Foyle Arena.

The event, facilitated by the EU PEACE IV fund, will take place between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m on Friday.

“The conference will showcase the achievements of members of the black and minority ethnic (BME), lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT), disability, ex-prisoners and victim communities and enable the wider public to recognise their valued contributions,” say the organisers.

The council-sponsored event is backed by the Foyle Race Equality Forum and Lettershandoney & District Development Group.