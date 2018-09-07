Derry events to mark suicide prevention day

A number of events are to be held in the city to mark world suicide prevention day.

Later this evening, campaigners are set to tie 1,000 giant ribbons on railings at the River Foyle.

Participants in the event, which is being organised by Creggan Men’s Group and SOLID (Saving of Lives in Derry), include people who have lost loved ones to suicide.

A group spokesperson said that everyone is welcome to the event.

“Foyle Search and Rescue were involved in 60 operations in July alone, helping people in serious distress. It is so important that we raise awareness that there is help out there.”

Participants will assemble behind the Guildhall tonight (Friday, September 7) at 7pm.

There will also be a rally in Guildhall Square on Monday, September 10.

This event has been organised by the people responsible for the messages of hope which have been places on the city’s bridges in recent months.

Gary Clarke told the ‘Journal’ the rally will call for better mental health provisions in Derry and to end the stigma of talking about mental health issues.

Guest speakers on the night will include Lorraine Curran, whose 17-year-old son Mark McCann died by suicide in 2005, and Anna Marie Toland, who has been campaigning for a crisis centre in the city.

The rally will take place on Monday, September 10 at 7:30pm, Guildhall Square.