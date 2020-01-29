Derry farmer David Butler not holding breath for flood disaster support from Stormont

A man whose land was swamped in floods two-and-a-half years ago has given up hope of funding support from Stormont .

David Butler lost 70 acres of crop in August 2017 and was left to fend for himself in the aftermath. He described 2017 as a complete write-off, after thousands of pounds worth of wheat and barley were submerged in the worst floods in living memory on August 22 and 23, 2017.

“It was a financial blow. I lost crop. We tried to salvage it but couldn’t. So we had to just abandon it and draw a line through 2017. Forget about it and knuckle down and get on with it and try to salvage the ground,” said Mr. Butler, who farms several dozen acres on the Temple Road.

He was speaking after the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots said he had yet to reach a ‘balanced decision’ on funding for affected farmers.

“I have received detailed briefing from my officials outlining my Department’s response to the flooding event in the North West in August 2017.

“I recognise the challenges faced by affected farmers. You will appreciate that I wish to consider carefully all the relevant issues surrounding the matter before reaching a balanced decision in due course,” said Mr. Poots after being asked what plans he had to provide a funding package to farmers impacted by the flooding by the West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan.

Rural Support highlights damaging impact of recent wet weather on farming �' Local charity, Rural Support is highlighting the increasingly worrying impact the recent unprecedented and prolonged wet weather is having on farming communities across Northern Ireland. David Butler from Eglinton is one of many farmers in Northern Ireland who have been severely affected by the storms. The picture shows the devastating impact the weather has had on David�"s crops which he has been unable to plough over the last few months. If you�"re from the rural community and in need of support, speak to someone in confidence via the Rural Support helpline on 0845 606 7 607.

Mr. Butler told the ‘Journal’ he was not hopeful of receiving any funding from central government.

“Nothing has changed to be honest. Nobody has ever come back to me about it. There have never been any meetings with other farmers about it. We’ve been just left in limbo as I see it. None of my neighbours have ever been contacted about it either,” he said.

The Strathfoyle farmer said 2017 had been a major setback but that he had been forced to move on and try to get back to normal as best as he could.

“It took a while to get the ground back into shape again. We had to feed more fertiliser and more inputs. We needed to get diggers in and get the water drained to get it rectified. We just had to suffer it and that was it,” he said.

During the floods the farming community was severely affected. It’s estimated 6,500 hectares of farmland were actively impacted; 61,000 chickens were drowned on one broiler farm alone; and DAERA received 13 calls from farmers reporting 325 missing sheep and 8 missing cattle.

Mr. Butler said he does not expect to receive any support at this stage.

“I wouldn’t be holding my breath. If I did my cheeks would be a bit blue. You just have to forget about it and get on with it.”