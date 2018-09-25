Derry folk may soon have say on who serves as their President

Derry folk may finally have their say on who serves as President of Ireland after it was reported the Dublin government is preparing to hold a referendum next year.

It’s expected the referendum on whether or not open up the vote to Irish people who live outside the 26-county State, will coincide with European and local government elections on May 24.

The move follows the Constitutional Convention’s 2013 recommendation that people living in the North and overseas should be allowed to elect the President.

At present only graduates from the North of the National University of Ireland (NUI) and the University of Dublin, Trinity College, have a vote to the Oireachtas in Seanad elections, something which has been criticised as elitest.