Derry forges closer fraternal ties with Dalian

Derry continued to forge closer fraternal ties with the booming Chinese port of Dalian when the Mayor, Colr. John Boyle, paid a visit to the Far Eastern base for major companies such as Oracle, IBM, CISCO and Convergys.

Derry City & Strabane District Council last year signed a Friendly Co-operative City Agreement with Dalian to acknowledge the strong relationship between the regions.

As a result of these existing ties, the Mayor last week led a delegation to the 4th UK-China Regional Leaders Summit in the city. Representatives from Invest NI, Ulster University and the North West Regional College, who agreed an official Memorandum of Understanding with Dalian College during the visit, all travelled.

The Mayor said: “I was very impressed with the visit and the way in which we were so warmly welcomed to Dalian by officials who were genuinely interested in how we can work in collaboration for the mutual benefit of both cities and regions.”

He remarked how Dalian, with a population of over 6.5million, was a booming global financial centre.

“Derry and Dalian have a lot in common and we were delighted to be able to continue with the work done so far through our Co-operative Cities relationship so that we can encourage more investment, more international students and tourists to our city and region. It’s a very important part of our commitment set out in the Strategic Growth Plan and I am confident that as a result of this visit we can continue to bring positive connections and links between the two cities,” he declared.