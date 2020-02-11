Derry gears up for electric bikes

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan has welcomed the removal of barriers to the licensing requirements of electrically assisted pedal cycles (EAPCs).

This comes after the Minister for Infrastructure, Nichola Mallon, proposed to simplify the process of registering, licensing, and insuring EAPCs.

The Foyle MLA said: “This is welcome news and certainly something that will encourage an uptake in this environmentally friendly means of travel.

“In 2016 as former Environment Minister, I initiated the legislative process to change these requirements, which was subsequently hindered by the collapse of the Assembly. I am glad that my colleague Nichola Mallon, is now in place to continue the work I started.

“This, in conjunction with improving and extending greenway infrastructure, which the Minister has also assured her steadfast commitment to, will bring a multitude of benefits to the North.”

Earlier this month the Northern Ireland Assembly voted to declare a ‘climate emergency’. Mr Durkan said these amendments will help tackle the impact of climate change and create a more sustainable future.

“E-bikes allow more people to avail of active travel. Encouraging their use in daily commutes will have a huge impact on air pollution, traffic congestion and overall health and well-being.

“It’s great that legislation in the North will finally be in gear with the rest of the UK. Getting more people out of cars and on their bikes will make for healthier, happier communities.”

Current NI regulatory requirements include the need to register, license, and insure EAPCs before use; the rider must also wear a helmet and hold a valid or full driving license.