‘Derry Girls’ a prime example of smart investment and why broadcasters need to back Irish talent: TD

‘Derry Girls’, the Lisa McGee-penned comedy series that aired to critical acclaim on Channel 4 this year, has been cited as a brilliant example of just what can be achieved when Irish talent gets the financial backing it deserves.

The pop culture phenomenon was described by Fianna Fáil T.D., Declan Breathnach, as the epitome of smart investment as he called for more money to be poured into Irish comedy productions.

“All our public media organisations in Ireland must adapt to survive in an environment that is ever changing and becoming more and more competitive,” said the Louth T.D.

“For many years, especially when we had a recession and lack of investment, one regularly heard people saying the content of RTÉ news and documentaries and other media were excellent but that the entertainment-type programmes were not so.

“Now, with ‘Mrs. Brown’s Boys’, ‘Derry Girls’ and ‘Love/Hate’, not to mention the langers in Cork, ‘The Young Offenders’, suddenly the audience is abuzz with praise.

“However, this cannot be done without investment.

“The same can be said when we can broadcast free-to-view sports or when our local radio stations produce many extensive local, award-winning documentaries,” he added.

Ironically, although written by Derry’s Lisa McGee and brought to life by a brilliant Irish cast including real life ‘Derry Girls’ Saoirse -Monica Jackson (Erin) and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Michelle) the hit comedy series of 2018, was produced by Britain’s Hat Trick Productions and bought in by Britain’s Channel 4.