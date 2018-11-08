'Derry Girls' allowed to film in city centre next week despite objections

The makers of the hit sitcom ‘Derry Girls,’ have been given permission to halt traffic in the city centre for filming next week despite the objections of local traders.

Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Health and Community Committee made the decision following a hearing in the Guildhall tonight.

‘Hat Trick Pictures,’ the producers of the the Lisa McGee-penned comedy series, have been given permission to close Shipquay Street/Shipquay Place and Abercorn Road on November 15 and 16.

So expect to see Erin, Michelle, Clare, Orla and James strutting their stuff in and around the Guildhall shooting their ‘second series’ next Thursday and Friday.

