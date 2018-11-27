Derry Girls (and the wee English fella) back ‘Save the Children’ fundraiser

The cast of hit Channel 4 comedy ‘Derry Girls’ have backed an annual fundraiser which will see flashing, festive knits sweeping the country.

The fundraiser involves schools, homes and offices ditching their everyday dress and donning their daftest, most wonderful winter woolies in aid of Save the Children’s ‘Christmas Jumper Day’.

Thousands of people have already signed up across the North.

This year is set to be the biggest and best yet with the charity expecting over 5 million people to take part, making Christmas Jumper Day one of the biggest annual charity fundraisers in the UK.

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, who plays Michelle in the award-winning series said, “We are delighted to get involved in this year’s campaign and pull on our Christmas jumpers for a good cause.

“It’s so easy to get swept up in the Christmas party season and this fundraiser is a great way to enjoy the parties and at the same time raise money for a local charity.”

To take part stick on a fabulously festive knit on Friday, December 14, sign up and donate £2 to Save the Children (or £1 if you’re at school) at www.christmasjumperday.org

Save the Children have worked in the Derry area since the 1960’s, when they ran Child and Family Centres, offering safe places for children to play.

In partnership with the Greater Shantallow Area Partnership (GSAP), Save the Children currently works in 16 schools across Derry, through the ‘Families Connect’ programme.

They have also invested over £500,000 through their Eat, Sleep, Learn, Play programme, delivered by Sure Start centres across the city.