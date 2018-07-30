'Derry Girls' go head-to-head with 'Inside No. 9' in Radio Times comedy champion final

The much-loved Derry set sitcom 'Derry Girls' has made it to the final of the Radio Times Comedy Champion 2018 competition.

The Channel 4 break-out comedy of the year goes head-to-head with 'Inside No. 9' in a public vote from 10 a.m. on Monday.

Derry screenwriter Lisa McGee, who created the series, tweeted: "Okay people. Thanks so much for all your votes so far. We've made it to the final. Polls open at 10 a.m. and we're up against the big guns now. So lets do it for the #DerryGirls."

Vote here from 10 a.m.