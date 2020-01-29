Derry Girls loses out to Mrs Brown’s Boys in National Television Awards

There was disappointment for Derry Girls on Tuesday night as they missed out on a National Television Award to Nrs Brown’s Boys.

The Channel 4 show was up for the Best Comedy Award alongside Brendan O’Carroll’s comedy, as well as Fleabag, Afterlife and Sex Education.

Members of the cast and crew of Derry Girls, including its writer, Derry woman Lisa McGee, were in attendance at the ceremony in London, which was broadcast live on ITV and attended by some of the biggest names in TV.

Despite losing out on the award, the Derry Girls didn’t seem too disappointed and took to Twitter to update fans on how their night was going.

Lisa McGee congratulated Mrs Brown’s Boys on their win, tweeting: ‘Congratulations to #Mrsbrownsboys, always lovely to see a load of Irish heads picking up a trophy.’

In response, the Mrs Brown’s Boys account thanked her and said: ‘We had you pegged for this award, thank you so much can’t wait for #DerryGirls series 3, love your show.’

In response to Lisa McGee’s tweet, Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael on Derry Girls said: “Exactly! And we had such a gorgous night. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for #DerryGirls.”

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Claire on the show, told Twitter of her excitement at meeting her hero Sir Michael Palin, who received a Special Recognition Award.

She tweeted: “Always meet your heroes (If they’re Michael Palin) and then ugly cry for 20 minutes and have it captured on live TV.”

She added: “I remember when I was 19 and I read The Python’s Autobiography and it was the main catalyst in me having the courage to apply for drama school, I got to tell him last night and it was such a mad full circle moment and I’m so grateful.”

While the Derry Girls were very graceful in defeat, many fans and viewers took to social media to express their disappointment that the show didn’t win the award.

Other winners on the night included Emmerdale, This Morning, Ant and Dec, Strictly Come Dancing, David Walliams, Peaky Blinders, Jesy Nelson and Strictly Come Dancing.