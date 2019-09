The popular magazine show RTÉ Nationwide will feature Derry this evening.

Mary Kennedy and the team will explore Derry's famous street art and how it is helping to attract visitors to the city.

"We look at Derry's newest tourist attraction, the Derry Girls mural and we hear about the tradition of mural painting in the city on RTÉ Nationwide," a spokesperson tweeted.

The programme airs at 7 p.m. on RTÉ One.