Derry Girls scene in Guildhall Square shrouded in secrecy

Derry people familiar with hit Channel 4 comedy series 'Derry Girls' were left scratching their heads after the cast and crew filmed a mysterious scene in Guildhall Square on Thursday morning.

Passerby, Jennifer Taylor, recorded the scene on her mobile phone and shared it on social media.

It's not clear exactly what is happening in the video but a large crowd can be seen outside the Guildhall.

The crowd is chanting something but it's hard to make out exactly what it is they are saying.

Some fans on social media suggested they are chanting: "we want in".

Some local retailers objected to an application made by production company, Hat Trick Productions, who make the series, to close Shipquay Street to facilitate filming for season two.

Filming for season two of Derry Girls is taking place in Derry city centre.

The application and the objections went before Derry City and Strabane District Council earlier this month.

The application was approved and filming was able to proceed.

Derry Girls season two is expected to hit television screens in 2019.