Derry Girls series two trailer released Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... The trailer for the eagerly awaited series two of 'Derry Girls' was released on Tuesday afternoon. The 60 second trailer was shared by Channel 4 on various social media platforms. Derry Girls series two is due back on Channel 4 next month. Decision on massive Arntz site development expected this week GAA stalwart and former teacher John Morrison has died