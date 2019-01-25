Derry Girls shortlisted for prestigious comedy award

Popular sitcom Derry Girls has been shortlisted for yet another award - and the public decides the winner.

Writer Lisa McGee’s acclaimed show has been nominated in the British Comedy Guide Awards in the Best New TV Sitcom category.

Just 60 TV and radio comedy shows have made the finals, after being whittled down from a long list of 400.

Fans and viewers can vote online for their favourite on the website www.comedy.co.uk until 11.59am on Sunday, February 3. Winners will be announced the following day.

Their are also links to each category on the British Comedy Guide’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Derry Girls faces competition in the category from five other shows: The Reluctant Landlord; Sally4Ever; Sara Pascoe Vs Monogamy, Stath Lets Flats and The Young Offenders.

The British Comedy Guide has a huge following and is a vast reference website devoted to comedy, both past and present. Over half a million people visit the website every month, alongside many more on their social media sites.

After voters choose their preference in each category, they can also choose the winner of the Best Comedy Series of 2018.

Following its mammoth success on Channel 4, Derry Girls was recently released worldwide on Netflix, where it has been met with much acclaim by critics and viewers alike.

The Hollywood Reporter described the writing of Derry’s Lisa McGee as “top-notch” and the show was the reviewer’s favourite of the year.

A second season of Derry Girls is set to be released later this year.