'Derry Girls' to be made into a movie - star lets it slip live on air

A 'Derry Girls' movie could be about to happen, according to one of the stars of the hit Channel 4 comedy series.

Irish comedian, Tommy Tiernan, who plays Da Gerry in 'Derry Girls', was speaking to Today F.M. radio presenter, Ian Dempsey, when he let the cat out of the bag.

Could Erin, Orla, Michelle, Clare and the wee English fella be about to get their own feature length film?

"We finished filming the second series (of 'Derry Girls') last Friday so that'll go out in March," said Tiernan.

"We're doing season three and then a film maybe."

Tiernan was quick to follow up the revelation with the caveat that everything hinged on the decision of writer of the series and proud Derry woman, Lisa McGee.

"That's all up to Lisa," said the 49 year-old stand-up comedian.

Tommy Tiernan as Da Gerry in 'Derry Girls',

"That's her going away and sitting in a shed in London and just coming up with all the stories.

"She's a genius I think in terms of the amount of stories she's able to fit into each episode and I think it's fantastic."

'Derry Girls' has proved hugely popular since it was first broadcast by Channel 4 in January.

The series was such a hit with fans that Channel 4 commissioned a second series after only two episodes.

Season two of 'Derry Girls' is due back on Channel 4 in March 2019.