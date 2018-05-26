Derry Girls to feature on The Crystal Maze

The cast of the hit 1990s-set sitcom ‘Derry Girls’ have been lined up to appear in a celebrity special of another throwback to that halcyon era, ‘The Crystal Maze’.

Channel 4 have announced that ‘Erin,’ ‘Michelle,’ ‘Orla’, ‘Clare’ and ‘James’ will all be back on our small screens for a cameo on the game show long before the eagerly anticipated second series of ‘Derry Girls’ returns to the tube.

“The series of new episodes will include a ‘Derry Girls’ special, with cast members Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Dylan Llewellyn and their team captain Saoirse Monica Jackson upping the 1990s nostalgia,” the broadcaster confirmed this week.

The popular 1990s adventure game show was revived last year after a two decade hiatus with English comic actor Richard Ayoade taking on Richard O’Brien’s old role as ‘Maze Master.’

Just as during its original run from 1990 to 1995 contestants will be guided through the ‘Aztec’, ‘Medieval’, ‘Futuristic’ and ‘Industrial’ zones as they take on 30 brand new games in the hope of collecting all-important crystals. The teams will then swap their crystals for time inside the iconic ‘Crystal Dome.’

The celebrity specials begin in June and as well as the ‘Derry Girls’, and boy, also tackling the Maze will be eight-time Paralympic medalist David Weir, former-England international Wayne Bridge, Countdown’s Rachel Riley and reality star Charlotte Crosby, all captained by tennis ambassador Judy Murray.

TV personality and author Katie Price will join Happy Mondays’ maracas shaker Bez, presenter and DJ Roman Kemp and Made in Chelsea’s Binky Felstead in a team led by former England midfielder Dennis Wise.

Double Olympic champ Dame Kelly Holmes will take charge of MC Big Narstie, actress Jorgie Porter, internet superstar Alfie Deyes and long jumper Greg Rutherford on an action-packed journey to the Crystal Dome. And Comedian Joe Wilkinson, Blue Peter’s Radzi Chinyanganya, broadcaster Kate Garraway and Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts will take on the Maze captained by broadcasting legend Richard Madeley.

The Crystal Maze is a Fizz production, part of the Banijay Group. The executive producer for Fizz is Neale Simpson.