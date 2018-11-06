‘Derry Girls’ to stop the traffic next week?

The cast of ‘Derry Girls’ are set to bring traffic to a stand still when shooting the highly anticipated second series of the hit comedy in the city centre next week.

So don’t be surprised to see ‘Erin’, ‘Michelle’, ‘Clare’, ‘Orla’ and ‘James’ on walkabout on Shipquay Street, Guildhall Square and Abercorn Road while filming season two of Lisa McGee’s much-loved 1990s set sitcom next Thursday and Friday.

Hat Trick Productions has officially applied for road closures on the two thoroughares to facilitate the shoot.

And Derry City and Strabane District Council will hold a special meeting of its Health and Community Committee to discuss the application on Thursday.

A spokesperson for DC&SDC explained that following the introduction of new legislation last year. it has powers to prohibit or restrict the use of public roads for the purpose of holding ‘special events’ on them. Among the special events defined under the legislation are sporting events, social events or entertainment, or the making of a film and examples of possible special events can include marathons, fun runs, street parties, concerts or social events.

The spokesperson confirmed that Council has received an application for a temporary road closure on Shipquay Street/Shipquay Place and Abercorn Road on November 15 and 16 to facilitate the filming of scenes by Hat Trick productions for the television drama ‘Derry Girls’.

The application will be considered by members of the DC&SDC Health and Community Committe at the special meetin in the Guildhall on Thursday at 4.30 p.m.