Derry Girls to take on Crystal Maze challenge tonight

The stars of ‘Derry Girls’ will be reunited on the small screen tonight as they pit their collective wits against the ‘Crystal Maze.’

The Celebrity Special on Channel 4 at 9pm will see the five young cast members joining ‘Master of the Maze,’ Richard Ayoade.

It’s no surprise that Derry Girls ringleader SaoirseMonica Jackson, who plays Erin will be the team captain leading her fellow cast members Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Michelle), Louisa Harland (Orla), Nicola Coughlan (Clare) and Dylan Llewellyn (James a.k.a. the wee English fella) on a time-travelling adventure to collect the precious crystals.

There are sure to be plenty of laughs as the crew come together for more antics, ahead of filming the second series of Derry Girls, which is expected to be aired in early 2019.

The Derry Girls are the latest set of celebrities to be put through their paces at the Crystal Maze, which returned last month month with a series of new specials.

Maze Master Richard Ayoade has been chaperoning the teams through the Aztec, Medieval, Futuristic and Industrial Zones as they take on 30 brand new games in the hope of collecting all-important crystals.

The teams will then swap their crystals for time inside the iconic Crystal Dome.

Among the celebrities who have been tackling the Maze this series are eight-time Paralympic medalist David Weir, former-England international Wayne Bridge, Countdown’s Rachel Riley, TV personality and author Katie Price, Made in Chelsea’s Binky Felstead and former England midfielder Dennis Wise.

There’s likely to be plenty of drama, tension and laughs so be sure to tune in at 9pm tonight on Channel 4.