Derry Girls wins ‘Best Scripted Comedy’ at Royal Television Society awards

The hit comedy ‘Derry Girls’ has won yet another award, taking home the accolade for ‘Scripted Comedy’ from the Royal Television Society this week.

As hundreds of thousands of viewers tuned in to the latest instalment of the second series on Tuesday night, writer Lisa McGee and cast members attended the awards ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel.

There, it was heard that judges described the Channel 4 show as “skilful, special and truthful, combining super-smart writing with outstanding acting.”

The show was up against BBC Three’s ‘Famalam’ and BBC Four’s ‘Detectorists’ for the honour.

The RTS Programme Awards “seek to recognise programmes which, in the year in question, have made a material and positive contribution to their genre: either because their originality in form or content has in some way moved the genre on, or perhaps, created a new genre; or because their quality has set standards which other programme-makers can learn from and emulate.”

On a clip posted on the Royal Television Society’s Twitter page following the win, Lisa McGee told how they were “very shocked” yet “delighted.”

Saoirse Monica Jackson, who plays Erin on the show, said that, being from Derry, she believed ‘Derry Girls’ was a “brilliant portrayal and very well done.”

She added how it was “great for Derry” and quipped how it was a “brilliant show, obviously.”

The win is the second in a week for ‘Derry Girls,’ which was named Best Comedy at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards. You can catch up with the show on All4