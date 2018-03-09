Derry group marks Fukushima 7yrs on

The North West Japanese Cultural Group (NWJCG) will mark the seventh anniversary of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster by screening Matteo Gagliardi’s ‘Fukushima: A Nuclear Story’ in the Holywell Trust on Sunday, March 11.

It’s part of a new initiative that will run over the next 10 months and examine the legacy of Fukushima while considering the efficacy and safety of nuclear power as an energy solution for Ireland and Britain.

NWJCG member, Junko Okura, who is leading the ‘Fukushima Trilogy’ initiative, said: “Almost seven years have passed since the explosions of three reactors in the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Japan. At the time of the accident it was reported worldwide but there has been little recent discussion of the event in the media, even though more than 70,000 people are still displaced as a result. We’ll take a look back at what actually happened at that time, and whether or not anything has changed in the meantime, by watching a total of three documentary films.”

The first screening takes place on Sunday with further screenings planned in July and October.

Enri Mac Aodha, also from ‘Fukushima Trilogy’, said: “This project is not only about the past. This is an issue we are still facing as the UK government has just approved a plan for a major new nuclear power station in Wales. Are nuclear power plants safe? How much do we really know about them?”

‘Fukushima: A Nuclear Story’, will be shown in the Holywell Trust on Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Jarlath Houston of NWJCG said: “We recognise that it is important to introduce not only positive aspects of Japanese culture but also to address an issue, which Japan is currently facing to promote mutual understanding between Ireland and Japan.”