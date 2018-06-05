Derry Hallowe'en 2018 to be televised live by BBC and TG4

The BBC and TG4 are teaming up to broadcast the 2018 Hallowe'en celebrations in Derry live on television.

The live broadcast is titled 'Samhain Live' and will feature live coverage of Derry world famous Hallowe'en carnival.

Sinn Fein councillor and tour guide, Mickey Cooper, described the development as "good news" for the city.

“It is very good news that the collaboration between TG4 and the BBC will see some of the Hallowe'en celebrations in Derry being broadcast live on TV," said Colr. Cooper.

"We are pleased to have been part of the discussions to get it to this point.

"We have seen the great success of TG4 programming when they covered the all-Ireland Fleadh in Derry back in 2013.

"The show attracted big audiences and also let many of our citizens who were unable to get down to the Fleadh see everything that was going on in our city centre live on TV.

"The screening of the Halloween celebrations will once again open up and showcase our city to a whole new audience.

"I wish everyone involved in this project every success and hopefully it will be the springboard for other ideas and projects in the times ahead," added Colr. Cooper.