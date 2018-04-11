Derry has a new EuroMillions winner.

Camelot, the operator of the National Lottery, has revealed that the £224,264.80 prize from the EuroMillions draw on February 16 last has now been claimed - and in Derry.

Unless the winner of a major National Lottery prize opts to take full publicity and signs an agreement to that effect, no further information can be released about their win.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re delighted that the winner of this amazing prize has now come forward and we hope that they will enjoy their win.

“It would have been awful if the ticket-holder had missed out on this substantial and life-changing amount of money. We would like to remind all National Lottery players to check their tickets every time they play.”