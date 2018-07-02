Derry Heatwave: Day-by-day temperature guide

The recent spell of warm weather in Derry looks set to last longer than many had originally anticipated.

Temperatures in the city could rise to more than 24°C on Wednesday.

The heatwave looks set to continue this week.

Monday July 2

Temperature: High: 18°C and Low: 11°C; sunshine all day; very high pollen count and high U.V. index level seven; sunrise: 04:55 and sunset: 22:11.

Tuesday July 3:

Temperature: High 23°C and Low: 11°C; sunshine all day; very high pollen count and very high U.V. index level eight; sunrise: 04:56 and sunset: 22:10.

Wednesday July 4:

Temperature: High: 24°C and Low: 13°C; sunshine all day; very high pollen count and high U.V. index level seven; sunrise: 04:57 and sunset: 22:10.

Thursday July 5:

Temperature: High: 16°C and Low: 12°C; cloudy; very high pollen count and moderate U.V. index level five; sunrise: 04:58 and sunset: 22:09.

Friday July 6:

Temperature: High: 19°C and Low: 11°C; cloudy; very high pollen count and high U.V. index level six; sunrise: 04:59 and sunset: 22:08.

Saturday July 7:

Temperature: High: 20°C and Low: 14°C; light showers and sunshine; very high pollen count and high U.V. index level six; sunrise: 05:00 and sunset: 22:08.

Sunday July 8:

Temperature: High: 19°C and Low: 13°C; cloudy; very high pollen count and moderate U.V. index level five; sunrise: 05:01 and sunset: 22:07.

Source: Met Office