Derry heatwave temperatures day-by-day

Derry will experience a mini-heatwave when temperatures soar into the high twenties next week.

The outlook for the week is mainly sunshine, warm temperatures and very high ultra violet (U.V.) radiation levels.

Monday June 24

Temperature highs of 19°C and lows of 11°C; sunshine all day and a very high U.V. Index reading of eight which means you should spend time in the shade between 11am and 3pm. Shirt, sunscreen and hat essential.

Tuesday June 25

Temperature highs of 20°C and lows of 13°C; sunshine and clouds for most of the day and a high U.V. Index reading of seven which means you should seek shade during midday hours, cover up and wear sunscreen.

Wednesday June 26

Temperature highs of 23°C and lows of 14°C; sunshine all day and a very high U.V. Index reading of eight which means you should spend time in the shade between 11am and 3pm. Shirt, sunscreen and hat essential.

Thursday June 27

Temperature highs of 23°C and lows of 15°C; sunshine all day and a high U.V. Index reading of six which means you should seek shade during midday hours, cover up and wear sunscreen.

Friday June 28

Temperature highs of 26°C and lows of 14°C ; sunshine all day and a high U.V. Index reading of six which means you should seek shade during midday hours, cover up and wear sunscreen.

Sources: Met Office and The Weather Channel