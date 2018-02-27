Derry heavy snow alert extended

The Met Office has updated a yellow status weather warning of snow for Derry.

The warning, which was issued on Monday, has been extended to 12:00pm on Saturday March 3, 2018.

Snow on Creggan Road, Derry in 2009. (Photo: Presseye/Lorcan Doherty)

The revised weather warning now means that a warning of snow for Derry is valid between 00:05 and 23:55 on Thursday March 1, 2018.

A second weather warning of snow and ice then comes into play and is valid between 00:05 and 23:55pm on Saturday.

"There is potential for a spell of heavy snow, accompanied by strong winds, to affect much of Northern Ireland on Friday," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"There is a small chance that long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur.

"There is a slight chance that roads may become blocked by deep snow, with stranded vehicles and passengers. There is a small chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services such as telephones, may occur."

