Derry hour-by-hour weather forecast as Storm Gareth, 80mph winds and heavy rain arrives

Storm Gareth, heavy rain and winds up to 80mph are beginning to arrive in the North of Ireland.

A yellow status weather warning of wind for the North issued by the Met Office at the weekend was revised on Monday morning to reflect the possibility of 80mph gale force winds.

The walkway along the quay in Derry during Storm Bronagh in September 2018.

The weather warning is valid between 3:00pm on Tuesday and 12:00pm on Wednesday.

"A spell of strong northwesterly winds are expected across Northern Ireland for the evening travel period, continuing overnight and Wednesday morning," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Gusts of up to 60mph are likely inland with a small chance of reaching 70mph for a time in squally showers.

"Gusts of 70-75mph are likely along northern coasts, perhaps up to 80mph for a time.

"Winds will steadily ease through Wednesday morning."

Hour-by-hour Derry weather forecast:

Tuesday March 12

3:00pm - Heavy Rain - 6°C - 48mph gusts.

4:00pm - Heavy Shower - 6°C - 44mph gusts.

5:00pm - Heavy Rain - 6°C - 56mph gusts.

6:00pm - Heavy Rain - 6°C - 56mph gusts.

7:00pm - Heavy Shower - 7°C - 51mph gusts.

8:00pm - Overcast - 7°C - 52mph gusts.

9:00pm - Overcast - 7°C - 56mph gusts.

10:00pm - Light Rain - 7°C - 56mph gusts.

11:00pm - Heavy Shower - 8°C - 55mph gusts.

Wednesday March 13

12:00am - Heavy Shower - 7°C - 53mph gusts.

1:00am - Light Shower - 7°C - 51mph gusts.

2:00am - Heavy Shower - 7°C - 53mph gusts.

3:00am - Light Shower - 7°C - 50mph gusts.

4:00am - Light Shower - 7°C - 47mph gusts.

5:00am - Light Shower - 7°C - 49mph gusts.

6:00am - Light Shower - 7°C - 49mph gusts.

7:00am - Heavy Shower - 7°C - 47mph gusts.

8:00am - Light Shower - 7°C - 45mph gusts.

9:00am - Light Shower - 7°C - 44mph gusts.

10:00am - Light Shower - 7°C - 41mph gusts.

11:00am - Light Shower - 8°C - 43mph gusts.

12:00pm - Light Shower - 8°C - 45mph gusts.