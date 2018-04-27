Derry house raids ‘traumatising’ children - S.F. MLA

A Derry Sinn Féin MLA has claimed local children have been left traumatised as a result of recent PSNI search operations conducted in the city.

Raymond McCartney levelled criticism after he and his party colleagues, Foyle MP Elisha McCallion and Karen Mullan MLA, met with the PSNI in the city on Friday to raise their concerns.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney said: “Sinn Féin has long stated our view that core to effective policing is policing with the community. It is also the cornerstone of increasing confidence and trust.

“Policing with the community demands good leadership and proper judgement.

“In recent house searches and arrest operations, the ramrodding and cutting through front doors runs counter to this.

“People, and in particular children, are left traumatised.

“Leadership and judgement were lacking on these occasions.

“Questions arise as to in whose interest does this style of policing suit.”

Mr McCartney added: “At our meeting today, we told the PSNI that such an approach is unacceptable, that it will be challenged and left them in no doubt that it undermines confidence in policing.”

Responding to Mr McCartney’s comments, PSNI Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said:

“Our utmost priority is keeping people safe and seek to do so in a proportionate manner.

“We welcome discussion with leaders in our community and will always seek to take any learning that enhances community confidence and our ability to protect communities.”