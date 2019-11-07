Derry housing : Over 350 new homes approved

Detailed plans for a major new housing development with over 350 dwellings in Derry were given the go ahead by members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee last night.

The proposed residential development of 362 new homes in Drumahoe features a mix of 61 detached, 248 semi-detached, 32 quad bungalows and 21 apartments.

Artist's impressions of some of the proposed dwellings.

It was unanimously granted full permission after the reserved matters planning application was brought by developers Braidwater LTD.

Within the application, the developer stipulates that the proposed house types are of a traditional design yet modern and attractive.

The neighbourhood development will also feature public open space including an equipped children’s play area and all associated landscaping.

The site will be accessed from Fincairn Road and Glenshane Road, directly east of Copperthorpe housing development and north of The Beeches, Drumahoe.

Planning committee members praised the proposed plans before accepting officers’ recommendation to approve the application.

Welcoming the decision, Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor Christopher Jackson, said the new development would help to reenergise the Drumahoe area.

“I am delighted that today’s application has been given full approval. This new development will help relieve housing stress in the Waterside area, and provide more modern and high quality accommodation for local families. The development will offer a range of housing options appealing to a wide variety of home buyers, bringing more people into the area which will be of benefit to local businesses and the economy. A project of this scale will also be a welcome boost to the local building trade.

“I’m pleased to see the developers’ proposals for play provision on site which will obviously appeal to young families hoping to invest in their own property. As a Council we are working to support developers in their efforts to deliver better designed developments, which will meet both the expectations of home buyers and also address environmental and social concerns. We aim to deliver residential developments that promote quality and sustainability in their design and layout, and are in harmony with their townscape or landscape setting and this new project as proposed will meet these objectives.”