​Disappointed Derry hurling manager Johnny McGarvey says he expects the battle for a Christy Ring Cup final spot to go to the last weekend after the Oak Leafers suffered a first group defeat against Meath in Celtic Park on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An out of sort opening half saw Derry trail by six at half-time, a gap that despite numerous chances, they were unable to bridge during the second half.

"We're disappointed with the performance, especially in the first half when we were playing into the breeze," admitted McGarvey after the 1-22 to 3-17 reversal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Maybe a bit like the last two matches, we didn't play particularly well. We didn't use the ball well at all and then we conceded two soft enough goals The second one was off a high ball and we struggled badly on the high ball. (Damien) Healy gave us a lot of problems, Regan too. They won a lot of ball in there.

"We felt at the finish we should have got a draw but, look, you have to move on. The whole show runs to Tyrone now in a couple of weeks."

Derry's frustration was compounded the the failure of referee James Clarke to award a second half penalty after what looked a clear foul on Cormac O'Doherty as he went through on goal.

"It's stonewall," argued the Derry manager, "I don't know what you're supposed to do, I don't know how you coach lads to tackle and how you coach lads to win the ball in front and take their man on with some of the stuff that's going on there today

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The penalty is absolutely crucial in a one-point game. I mean it just baffles belief for me that it's not given but it is what it is, it's done now."

A bad day at the office for Derry was capped by a nasty hamstring injury for influential defender Paddy Kelly who now faces a race against time to be fit for the closing weeks of the competition.

"Paddy looks like a torn hamstring," added McGarvey, "Christy (McNaughton) came into the match with a bad hand injury but gave us what he had there, Cahal Murray made his comeback. Gerry (Bradley) will probably make the Tyrone match.

"When you play three weeks in a row in this competition that's just the way it is, you're going to have them type of things. I'm sure every squad's going to be the same. We're probably lucky that we're happy with our squad. We think it's strong enough that we can deal with them things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fact that we didn't play well is probably the most frustrating thing. Even in the second half when we were going well, we put a lot of long aimless balls down, we didn't win enough ball in front in our forwards and ultimately that led to us not getting enough scores.

"Look, a one-point defeat in a thing that's now going to go down to score difference is not the end of the world. Meath have a 12-point defeat to London to deal with and we've always felt there would be twists and turns but we'd rather have kept it a bit more straightforward."