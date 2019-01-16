Derry issued with severe weather warning - ice and wintry showers due in next 48 hours

The Met Office has issued Derry and the rest of the North with a yellow status severe weather warning for ice.

The warning was issued on Wednesday morning and is valid between 10:00pm on Wednesday and 11:00am on Thursday.

The Met Office warned against ice forming in Derry and the North of Ireland in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"Icy patches are expected to develop later Wednesday evening or overnight over southern Scotland and Northern Ireland and during the early hours of Thursday over England and and Wales," said the Met Office.

"There will also be some wintry showers about, mainly over hills and mountains, but also to some lower levels at times, most likely in parts of Scotland and northern, eastern and central England. With the exception of high ground, most places will not see any snow settling."