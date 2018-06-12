Derry issued with wind alert

Weather experts have issued a yellow status weather warning of wind for Derry.

The latest warning was issued by the Met Office on Tuesday morning and is valid between 3:00am and 3:00pm on Thursday June 14.

Gusts of wind measuring as much as 60mph are forecast.

"A very windy spell will develop during Wednesday night in association with a deep area of low pressure," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"The strongest winds will reach the west coast during the early hours of Thursday before spreading eastwards during the day. Westerly winds are likely to gust between 50 and 60 mph in many areas and possibly around 70 mph in some exposed locations.

"Winds should gradually ease from the west during Thursday afternoon."

Donegal weather warning

Elsewhere, Met Eireann has issued a similar yellow status weather warning for Donegal.

"On Wednesday evening and night and for a time on Thursday morning, south to southwest winds, veering westerly, will reach mean speeds of 55 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr. Winds will be strongest in coastal areas." reads the warning on the Met Eireann website.

The Met Eireann warning is valid from Wednesday June 13, 2018 at 8:00pm to Thursday June 14, 2018 10:00pm.