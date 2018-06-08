Derry issued with yellow rain warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of rain for Derry.

The weather warning was issued on Friday morning and is valid between 12:00pm and 9:00pm on Saturday June 9, 2018.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop over the North on Saturday afternoon.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds," reads the warning on the official Met Office website.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost "There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."