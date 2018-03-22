Derry joiner’s quirky Free Derry Wall bird box

If you’re looking for a bird box that’s a bit different from the norm, then Derry joiner Joe Sweeney has come up with something that’s right up your street.

Joe, from Norburgh Park, is the brains behind a birdhouse based on one of Derry’s most iconic landmarks - Free Derry Wall.

Joe says he first came up with the idea a few years ago but only decided to go public with it in the past few days.

“I do stuff like this as a sort of hobby, a sideline,” he told the ‘Journal’.

“It was only when a relative remarked on it that I decided to have a go selling them. So, earlier this week, I featured it on social media and, since then, I’ve been inundated with inquiries.

“Given the amount of orders I’ve received in recent days, I think I’m in for a busy weekend!”

To check out Joe Sweeney’s Free Derry birdhouse, go to www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/2925538357585411