Derry Journal Christmas Toy Appeal launched - now gratefully accepting donations

The annual Derry Journal Christmas Toy Appeal was launched today in conjunction with St. Vincent dePaul, the Salvation Army and the NI Fire & Service personnel from Northland Road station.

The Derry Journal is once again asking people across the north west to dig deep and help make a local child’s Christmas extra special this year.

Now in its 20th year, the ‘Journal’ Toy Appeal is run in conjunction with local charities from the Salvation Army and St Vincent dePaul the local fire-fighters from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.

It continues to bring assistance to the charities as they attempt to make the festive season special for those many local families who struggle at this time of year.

As usual, the idea is simply to collect presents for children of all ages.

Thanks to all the generous people across the local community, the campaign has helped bring Christmas cheer to thousands of local families over recent years.

Derry Journal Interim Editor, Brendan McDaid, said: “Over the years the success of the annual Toy Appeal has demonstrated just how generous local people are.

“People from across the north west are famed for their generosity and for the past 20 years, our Toy Appeal has provided a lifeline to many families who are experiencing financial hardship and pressures over the festive period.

“With your help, we can try to ensure no child misses out. Put an extra toy in your trolley this year or, alternatively, donate some money or a cheque to the appeal - all donations will go directly to local families in need.”

Donations gratefully accepted (new toys only) to: St. Vincent de Paul, Ozanam House, 22 Bridge Street or at the Salvation Army, John Street.

You can also drop presents off at the Northland Road Fire Station or at the Derry Journal Offices, Duncreggan Road, Pennyburn Pass.