Derry Journal People of the Year Awards tonight

The Derry Journal and Bet McLean People of the Year Awards will take place during a Gala Dinner at the Everglades Hotel ballroom tonight.

This year’s awards will recognise the contribution, commitment and achievements of a wide range of people in the Derry Journal’s’ circulation area.

The awards pay homage to those people and organisations who have gone the extra mile and who are an asset in everything they do.

There are fourteen categories which cover all aspects of community life and people were given the opportunity to nominate for up to two categories.

The judging has been carried out by an independent judging panel and some awards will be decided by a reader vote.

Compere for the evening will be former UTV Sports personality Adrian Logan.

Paul McLean, from Bet McLean, the event’s principal sponsor, said earlier this year that the company was delighted, once again, to be involved in the prestigious annual event.

“These awards are not about celebrities, they are about people in the community, doing things that matter every day and Bet McLean is very proud to be associated with that,” he said.

This year’s charity partner is Kinship Care, the Derry based organisation which supports children who are being looked after by relatives when their parents are unable to do so.

Kinship Care CEO, Jacqueline Williamson, MBE, said they were delighted to be announced as the chosen charity.

The finalists were chosen from a wide spectrum of gifted and inspirational local people who were nominated for the awards.

